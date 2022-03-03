ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $19.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after acquiring an additional 893,897 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.