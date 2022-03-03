ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $19.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
Shares of TDUP opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $31.86.
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
