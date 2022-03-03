Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.22

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.22 and last traded at $88.37, with a volume of 3393509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

