Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.53. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 31,395 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$73.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at C$192,150.

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

