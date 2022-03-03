St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,700 ($22.81) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.80) to GBX 1,765 ($23.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,741.25.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

