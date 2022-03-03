Societe Generale Downgrades SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) to Hold

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SBFFF opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89.

SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.

