Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORGN. Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
