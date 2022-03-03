Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORGN. Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Materials will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.