Morgan Stanley Lowers NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €48.30

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €48.40 ($54.38) to €48.30 ($54.27) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NNGRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($58.99) to €56.50 ($63.48) in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

