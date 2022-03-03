FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Slate Office REIT Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

