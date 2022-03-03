Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.