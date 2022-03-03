Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $180.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at FBN Securities from $325.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

