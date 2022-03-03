Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to report sales of $632.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.60 million to $635.00 million. Waters reported sales of $608.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.23 and its 200 day moving average is $355.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.