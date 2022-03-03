Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.70

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.81), with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.70. The firm has a market cap of £37.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

