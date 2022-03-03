Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.69

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.69 and traded as low as $60.98. Cogeco shares last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 275 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGECF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

