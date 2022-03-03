Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

