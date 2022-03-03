BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BIGC stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

