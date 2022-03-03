Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $370.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $289.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $213.38 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.