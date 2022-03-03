Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Lowered to $109.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $111.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of ITGR opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. Integer has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

