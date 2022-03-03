Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 31.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

