Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $17.18 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $830.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 137,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

