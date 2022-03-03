United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

UCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

