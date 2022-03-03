NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.38 on Monday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

