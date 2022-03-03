FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

