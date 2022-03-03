ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lifted their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

ICF International stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ICF International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in ICF International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

