Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.