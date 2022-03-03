Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $140.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.17.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

