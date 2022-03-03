KeyCorp Weighs in on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

