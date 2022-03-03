Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $96.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. Toro has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

