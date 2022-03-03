Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.37.

TOL opened at $54.88 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $3,173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

