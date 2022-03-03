Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $260.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $288.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $231.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.93. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

