CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $52.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.36.

CARG opened at $46.04 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,302.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,185 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,307. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

