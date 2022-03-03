Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.42 Million

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to report $191.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.81 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $186.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $843.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.90 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRPL. B. Riley reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

PRPL stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $445.07 million, a P/E ratio of 110.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

