Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($23.35) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,550.20 ($20.80) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £78.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.80 ($16.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,613.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,532.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.