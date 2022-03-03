Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Head to Head Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60% Euroseas 45.67% 81.93% 30.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Euroseas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.34 $5.19 million ($2.04) -1.53 Euroseas $93.89 million 2.13 $42.88 million $5.94 4.81

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Performance Shipping and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Euroseas has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.11%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Euroseas.

Summary

Euroseas beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

