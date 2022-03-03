Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce $435.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.30 million to $448.73 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL opened at $427.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.87 and a 200-day moving average of $490.39. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

