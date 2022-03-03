Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 3,155.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELLO stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ellomay Capital has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67 million, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

