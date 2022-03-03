Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 2,375.0% in February

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 2,375.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Fagron has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.
Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fagron (ARSUF)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.