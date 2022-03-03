Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.23.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.73 on Monday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 93.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 76,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

