Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.16 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

