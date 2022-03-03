Barclays Boosts Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $32.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.00 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after buying an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

