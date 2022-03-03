La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LFDJF. Morgan Stanley downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

