Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.