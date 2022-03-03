Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.08

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.08 and traded as low as C$33.60. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$34.56, with a volume of 856,945 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Cormark lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -54.43. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

