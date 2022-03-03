Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.
Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)
See Also
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.