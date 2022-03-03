Oak Street Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.
Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
