Cormark Weighs in on Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

