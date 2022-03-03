Scotiabank Lowers Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$1.00

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.78.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

