Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT Lowered to CHF 30

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uniper from €38.90 ($43.71) to €39.00 ($43.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Uniper has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

