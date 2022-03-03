Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,789.67.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $152.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ferguson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,462,000 after buying an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ferguson by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.