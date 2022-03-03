Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The stock has a market cap of C$354.17 million and a P/E ratio of 72.63.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

