JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target to €13.20

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.50 ($19.66) to €13.20 ($14.83) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

